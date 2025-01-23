Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

Gram Panchayats to Increase Both Barmer and Balotra districts currently have 688 Gram Panchayats. Balotra has 266 and Barmer has 422 Gram Panchayats. With the increase in these Gram Panchayats, the number in each Panchayat Samiti will exceed the existing Gram Panchayats. Thus, they will surpass the minimum threshold of twenty Gram Panchayats.

21 Panchayat Samitis Currently, there are 12 Panchayat Samitis in Barmer and nine in Balotra, totaling 21 Panchayat Samitis. All of them have twenty or more Gram Panchayats. Hope in Barmer After the formation of new Gram Panchayats, the number of Gram Panchayats in Chouhtan, Barmer Rural, Barmer, Dhorimanna, Gadrarod, and Shiv will exceed 40. Therefore, with the possibility of dividing them into two parts of 20 each, there is an expectation of new Panchayat Samitis being formed.

Balotra In the new Balotra district, there is a higher probability of Panchayat Samitis increasing in Balotra, Baytu, Gida, and Siwana. The Race to Become Pradhan Influential figures associated with politics are in favour of increasing the number of Panchayat Samitis. Their workers who have the potential to become Pradhan will be given the opportunity to contest elections for these new positions. This will benefit those involved in politics by allowing them to accommodate more people. Development work will also be carried out.

Political Calculations Now, political parties will engage in political calculations. They will focus on which Gram Panchayats, when combined with which Panchayat Samiti, will result in advantages or disadvantages. The assessment of the newly formed Panchayat Samitis will be based on this.