Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

Both Barmer and Balotra districts currently have 688 Gram Panchayats. Balotra has 266 and Barmer has 422 Gram Panchayats.

BarmerJan 23, 2025 / 03:06 pm

The Barmer district has received the gift of municipalities in the budget, and now it may also receive the gift of Panchayat Samitis. The relaxation of rules to create a Panchayat Samiti by combining 20 Gram Panchayats in the desert districts has increased Barmer’s hopes. The Chouhtan Panchayat Samiti in the district already has 50 Gram Panchayats. Therefore, there is a strong expectation of another Panchayat Samiti being formed in Chouhtan.

Gram Panchayats to Increase

Both Barmer and Balotra districts currently have 688 Gram Panchayats. Balotra has 266 and Barmer has 422 Gram Panchayats. With the increase in these Gram Panchayats, the number in each Panchayat Samiti will exceed the existing Gram Panchayats. Thus, they will surpass the minimum threshold of twenty Gram Panchayats.

21 Panchayat Samitis

Currently, there are 12 Panchayat Samitis in Barmer and nine in Balotra, totaling 21 Panchayat Samitis. All of them have twenty or more Gram Panchayats.

Hope in Barmer

After the formation of new Gram Panchayats, the number of Gram Panchayats in Chouhtan, Barmer Rural, Barmer, Dhorimanna, Gadrarod, and Shiv will exceed 40. Therefore, with the possibility of dividing them into two parts of 20 each, there is an expectation of new Panchayat Samitis being formed.

Balotra

In the new Balotra district, there is a higher probability of Panchayat Samitis increasing in Balotra, Baytu, Gida, and Siwana.

The Race to Become Pradhan

Influential figures associated with politics are in favour of increasing the number of Panchayat Samitis. Their workers who have the potential to become Pradhan will be given the opportunity to contest elections for these new positions. This will benefit those involved in politics by allowing them to accommodate more people. Development work will also be carried out.

Political Calculations

Now, political parties will engage in political calculations. They will focus on which Gram Panchayats, when combined with which Panchayat Samiti, will result in advantages or disadvantages. The assessment of the newly formed Panchayat Samitis will be based on this.

Current Number of Gram Panchayats

  1. Adel 20
  2. Baytu 38
  3. Balotra 38
  4. Barmer 38
  5. Barmer Rural 37
  6. Chouhtan 50
  7. Dhanau 30
  8. Dhorimanna 44
  9. Phagalia 22
  10. Gadrarod 37
  11. Gida 36
  12. Gudamalani 31
  13. Kalyanpur 29
  14. Patodi 31
  15. Paylakala 20
  16. Ramsar 31
  17. Samdari 26
  18. Sedwa 28
  19. Shiv 38
  20. Sindhari 30
  21. Siwana 34
    Total 688

