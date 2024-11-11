Udaipur: Foreign girl resisted molestation, then a history-sheeter fired at her, police revealed

The accused, Rahul Gurjar, a history-sheeter from Suvarnpuri, was among the four arrested by the police from Ahmedabad Highway near the Ratanpur border on Saturday night around 2:30 am. The accused Rahul had molested the girl at a party at Hotel Ratnam in Chitrakoot Nagar. When the girl resisted, Rahul fired at her. The girl was taken to a private hospital by Rahul’s friends, where they abandoned her.

After the incident, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goel formed four teams to search for the accused. The teams scanned over 60 CCTV footage from the hotel where the girl was staying, the hospital, and other locations.

The police got a tip-off that the accused had gone towards Ahmedabad, following which the teams were sent to Ahmedabad Highway. The police arrested the main accused Rahul Gurjar, his friend Akshay Khubchandani, a resident of E-Class Pratap Nagar, Dhruv Suhalka, a resident of Mira Nagar Bhuvana, and Mahim Chaudhary, a resident of Adarsh Nagar University Road.

The Main accused Rahul Gurjar had a connection with Akshay Khubchandani, who had called Dhruv Suhalka and Mahim Chaudhary to the hotel for a liquor party. Dhruv had called the Thailand-based girl to the hotel, with whom he had a prior connection. He had even sent a taxi to bring her.

Victim out of danger The police are investigating how the girl came to Udaipur and who she was in contact with. They are also trying to find out what she was doing in India. The girl’s condition is now out of danger, and she is undergoing treatment at Maharana Bhupal Hospital.

Action to be taken against Hotel Veer Palace SP Goel said that the foreign girl was staying at Hotel Veer Palace in Mali Colony. The hotel’s record of the girl’s stay was not properly maintained. The hotel had also not informed the police about the girl’s arrival, and even after her departure, the hotel authorities claimed ignorance.