Udaipur: Man brutally bludgeoned, mutilated in shocking murder; two brothers held

Police reports indicate that Kalu, a local resident, went missing on February 23rd. Bhuraram and Nojaram lured him to a nearby jungle under the pretence of a meeting. After consuming alcohol together, the brothers allegedly gave Kalu excessive alcohol before brutally murdering him. They bludgeoned him to death with stones, then mutilated his body by severing his legs and genitals. Unsatisfied, they further desecrated the corpse by repeatedly striking it with stones.

Following Kalu’s disappearance, his family reported him missing. The brothers, Bhuraram and Nojaram, initially pretended to help in the search. However, on March 5th, police discovered Kalu’s badly decomposed body, infested with insects, in the jungle. Through meticulous investigation, police connected the brothers to the crime. Interrogation revealed that they suspected Kalu of having an illicit relationship with a woman in their family, leading them to commit the murder.