Udaipur: Man brutally bludgeoned, mutilated in shocking murder; two brothers held

Illicit affair: Both individuals have now been arrested. Suspicion of an illicit affair is behind this heinous murder.

UdaipurMar 11, 2025 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

College Student
A shocking incident has unfolded in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The body of a young man, Kalu, who had been missing for 10 days, was discovered in a horrific state. Police, along with the victim’s family, had been searching for him. Investigations led to the arrest of two brothers, Bhuraram and Nojaram, from the same area, who are suspected of the heinous crime. The murder is believed to have stemmed from suspicions of an illicit affair.
Police reports indicate that Kalu, a local resident, went missing on February 23rd. Bhuraram and Nojaram lured him to a nearby jungle under the pretence of a meeting. After consuming alcohol together, the brothers allegedly gave Kalu excessive alcohol before brutally murdering him. They bludgeoned him to death with stones, then mutilated his body by severing his legs and genitals. Unsatisfied, they further desecrated the corpse by repeatedly striking it with stones.
Following Kalu’s disappearance, his family reported him missing. The brothers, Bhuraram and Nojaram, initially pretended to help in the search. However, on March 5th, police discovered Kalu’s badly decomposed body, infested with insects, in the jungle. Through meticulous investigation, police connected the brothers to the crime. Interrogation revealed that they suspected Kalu of having an illicit relationship with a woman in their family, leading them to commit the murder.

