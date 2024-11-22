Udaipur: One wrong move at midnight, five friends dead in crash

The intensity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that the car was destroyed, and all the young men inside died on the spot. The son of a head constable is also among the deceased. The police have seized the truck and started investigating the matter.

The police have cited the car’s wrong-side driving as the main cause of the accident, with the steep road and night-time conditions possibly contributing. Investigations are ongoing to determine why the driver was speeding and on the wrong side. The car was destroyed. The victims have been identified as Himmat Khateek (Delwara, Rajsamand), Pankaj Nagarchi (Bedla), Gopal Nagarchi (Kharol Colony), and Gaurav Jeenagar (Siyasar). The identity of another young man remains unknown.

This accident has caused a wave of mourning in the entire area. The families of the deceased are in a state of shock. The police have sent the bodies of all the deceased for post-mortem to the hospital.