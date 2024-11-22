scriptUdaipur: One wrong move at midnight, five friends dead in crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Udaipur: One wrong move at midnight, five friends dead in crash

The police have cited the car’s wrong-side driving as the main cause of the accident, with the steep road and night-time conditions possibly contributing.

Nov 22, 2024

Udaipur News: A severe road accident occurred in Udaipur district late at night. Five people died in the accident. All the deceased were young, between 20 and 25 years old. The accident took place in the Sukher police station area. According to the information, on Thursday night, a car coming from Delwara, Rajsamand, was going on the wrong side of the road towards Debari from Amba. During this time, it had a severe collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
The intensity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that the car was destroyed, and all the young men inside died on the spot. The son of a head constable is also among the deceased. The police have seized the truck and started investigating the matter.
The police have cited the car’s wrong-side driving as the main cause of the accident, with the steep road and night-time conditions possibly contributing. Investigations are ongoing to determine why the driver was speeding and on the wrong side. The car was destroyed. The victims have been identified as Himmat Khateek (Delwara, Rajsamand), Pankaj Nagarchi (Bedla), Gopal Nagarchi (Kharol Colony), and Gaurav Jeenagar (Siyasar). The identity of another young man remains unknown.
This accident has caused a wave of mourning in the entire area. The families of the deceased are in a state of shock. The police have sent the bodies of all the deceased for post-mortem to the hospital.

