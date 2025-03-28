Udaipur Villa Sex Racket: 11 Girls Rescued

scriptUdaipur Villa Sex Racket: 11 Girls Rescued | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

UdaipurMar 28, 2025 / 12:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Prostitution-Racket-In-Udaipur
Udaipur News: Police in Udaipur, Rajasthan, have busted a large sex racket. The Govind Vilas police and a special police team raided a villa and arrested 11 girls and a pimp. This pimp had brought these girls from Mumbai, Delhi, Barabanki, Kolkata, and Agra for sex trafficking.
The Govind Vilas police station officer, Dilip Singh, and the special team in-charge, Shyam Singh Ratnu, received information about illegal sex trafficking at a villa located in Vaidehi Vihar, Jogi Talab. The police team began surveillance on the villa before conducting the raid.

Police Officer Poses as a Customer

A police officer from the team was sent undercover as a customer into the villa in Vaidehi Vihar. Here, the police officer met a pimp who introduced him to the girls and asked him to choose one. After the girl was chosen, the price was negotiated. The pimp then sent the undercover officer and the girl into a room. At this point, the police officer informed Deputy Suryaveer Singh Rathore via phone.

Pimp’s Shock

Upon receiving the information, the police team raided the villa. A man was found sitting on a sofa who identified himself as Om Prakash Jain, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Savina. The pimp, Om Prakash, was shocked upon seeing the police. The police seized objectionable material from the room. A girl was also apprehended from the same room.

Ten More Girls Found in Another Room

Ten other young women, brought for sex trafficking, were found in another room of the villa. They attempted to flee upon seeing the police but were unsuccessful. During questioning, all the girls stated that Om Prakash had brought them from Mumbai, Delhi, Barabanki, Kolkata, and Agra to Udaipur and made them work in the sex trade. The police team has arrested everyone and is currently questioning them.

