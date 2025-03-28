Udaipur Villa Sex Racket: 11 Girls Rescued

The Govind Vilas police station officer, Dilip Singh, and the special team in-charge, Shyam Singh Ratnu, received information about illegal sex trafficking at a villa located in Vaidehi Vihar, Jogi Talab. The police team began surveillance on the villa before conducting the raid.

Police Officer Poses as a Customer A police officer from the team was sent undercover as a customer into the villa in Vaidehi Vihar. Here, the police officer met a pimp who introduced him to the girls and asked him to choose one. After the girl was chosen, the price was negotiated. The pimp then sent the undercover officer and the girl into a room. At this point, the police officer informed Deputy Suryaveer Singh Rathore via phone.

Pimp’s Shock Upon receiving the information, the police team raided the villa. A man was found sitting on a sofa who identified himself as Om Prakash Jain, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Savina. The pimp, Om Prakash, was shocked upon seeing the police. The police seized objectionable material from the room. A girl was also apprehended from the same room.