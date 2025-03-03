scriptVande Bharat Sleeper to Connect MP with Two States: New Premium Train Proposed | Latest News | Patrika News
Vande Bharat Sleeper to Connect MP with Two States: New Premium Train Proposed

Madhya Pradesh may soon get another Vande Bharat Express train. This one will be a sleeper train connecting Indore and Delhi.

IndoreMar 03, 2025 / 02:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Indore may soon get another Vande Bharat Express connecting it to Delhi. This will be a sleeper train. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has once again proposed this train. The proposal was put forth at the Ratlam Divisional Committee meeting for a new Vande Bharat sleeper train. The proposed Vande Bharat sleeper train will connect MP with two states, UP and Delhi. The demand for several other trains was also made. Along with this, the MP strongly demanded the running of a local train from Lakshmibai Nagar to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar. He said that this would reduce the city’s traffic.
Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani has suggested running a local train in Indore. The proposed train will operate between Lakshmibai Nagar and Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow). Lalwani raised this demand during the Ratlam Division Committee meeting.
The MP explained that Indore’s area is constantly expanding. Currently, if someone needs to travel from Lakshmibai Nagar to Mhow, the road is the only option. If a local train runs between these two places, passengers to Lokmanya Nagar, Saifi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Rau station, and Mhow will benefit. A local train will prove effective in reducing the pressure of vehicles on Indore’s roads.
In the meeting, the MP said that considering the redevelopment work of Indore Main Station, many trains will run from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Lakshmibai Nagar stations. Therefore, during online booking, Lakshmibai Nagar and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar should be shown in brackets as Indore for the convenience of the public.
During the meeting, it was also discussed to install two more lifts at Park Road station and to start work on its redevelopment plan. It was also decided to hold a special meeting regarding the preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028. Railway officials were requested to meet with public representatives and senior citizens before the redevelopment of the main railway station to provide information.

Demand for Indore-Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express

At the Ratlam Divisional Committee meeting, the demand for another Vande Bharat Express was made. It was suggested to run it from Indore to Delhi. A proposal has been put before the railways to run a new sleeper Vande Bharat Express from Indore to Delhi.
Demands were also made to stop the Indore-Jodhpur Intercity train at Gautam Pura, to run the Indore-Delhi Express and Indore-Udhampur train three days a week, to change the timings of the Indore-Ujjain shuttle, and to start work on the Indore-Dahod line soon.
It should be noted that Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has previously raised the demand to run a Vande Bharat sleeper train from Indore to Delhi. He has also met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard. In August last year, MP Shankar Lalwani met with the Railway Minister and proposed running a Vande Bharat sleeper train to Delhi, as well as a new Vande Bharat train between Indore and Ujjain.

