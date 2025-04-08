Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

Karan Ashish Jadiriwal, Kishanaram’s great-grandson, said that his final journey will reach Mokshdham, Kalu Road at 2 pm on Tuesday. Kishanaram had been battling kidney and chest infections. He breathed his last in Sridungargarh at the age of 94.
BJP Leaders Express Deep Grief Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chairman of the Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Board Ram Gopal Suthar, former MLA Bihari Lal Bishnoi, and BJP leader Ashok Bhatti have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kishanaram Nai.
A Look at his Political Journey Kishanaram Nai, who began his political career in 1956, was elected as an MLA three times on a BJP ticket. He also served as the Chairman of the Nagar Palika, Sridungargarh, BJP District President of Bikaner Dehat, and BJP District President of Churu. He came into prominence in 1990 after defeating veteran leader Kunjharam Arya. Kishanaram Nai played a crucial role in resolving the political crisis that hit the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government in 1993. Since then, he was considered a close confidante of the former Chief Minister, late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.