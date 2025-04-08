scriptVeteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94 | Veteran BJP Leader Kisha Passes Away at 94 | Latest News | Patrika News
Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

Kishanaram Nai, who began his political career in 1956, was elected as an MLA three times on a BJP ticket.

BikanerApr 08, 2025 / 09:55 am

Patrika Desk

Krishna-Ram-Nai
Bikaner: BJP’s senior leader Kishnaram Nai, a three-time MLA, passed away on Monday night. He was 94 years old. His death has caused a wave of mourning in Rajasthan’s political circles. His last rites will be performed this afternoon.
Karan Ashish Jadiriwal, Kishanaram’s great-grandson, said that his final journey will reach Mokshdham, Kalu Road at 2 pm on Tuesday. Kishanaram had been battling kidney and chest infections. He breathed his last in Sridungargarh at the age of 94.

BJP Leaders Express Deep Grief

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chairman of the Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Board Ram Gopal Suthar, former MLA Bihari Lal Bishnoi, and BJP leader Ashok Bhatti have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kishanaram Nai.

A Look at his Political Journey

Kishanaram Nai, who began his political career in 1956, was elected as an MLA three times on a BJP ticket. He also served as the Chairman of the Nagar Palika, Sridungargarh, BJP District President of Bikaner Dehat, and BJP District President of Churu. He came into prominence in 1990 after defeating veteran leader Kunjharam Arya. Kishanaram Nai played a crucial role in resolving the political crisis that hit the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government in 1993. Since then, he was considered a close confidante of the former Chief Minister, late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

