Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

Karan Ashish Jadiriwal, Kishanaram’s great-grandson, said that his final journey will reach Mokshdham, Kalu Road at 2 pm on Tuesday. Kishanaram had been battling kidney and chest infections. He breathed his last in Sridungargarh at the age of 94.

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक श्री किशनाराम जी नाई के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिंवगत पुण्य आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में आघात सहने का संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शान्ति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CMy0Jmd4IO— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 8, 2025 BJP Leaders Express Deep Grief Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chairman of the Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Board Ram Gopal Suthar, former MLA Bihari Lal Bishnoi, and BJP leader Ashok Bhatti have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kishanaram Nai.