Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert: Rain Expected in 11 Rajasthan Districts

Another Active Western Disturbance Active Rajasthan’s weather will change from Tuesday. Due to the influence of a weak western disturbance in the state, there is a possibility of light rain and drizzle in some parts of the Shekhawati region in the next 24 hours. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, due to the influence of another active western disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some parts of north-western and northern Rajasthan on 19-20 February.

Weather Update for 19 February According to the Meteorological Department, on 19 February, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Phalodi, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts in the afternoon, and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the remaining parts.

Night Minimum Temperature Above 15 Degrees in 16 Cities Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Rajasthan was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature in 14 cities was recorded above 31 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum night temperature was recorded above 15 degrees Celsius in 16 cities. The highest night temperature was recorded at 17.7 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

Yellow Alert Issued for Jaipur Drizzle started in Jaipur from 5 am today. Around 7.30 am, intermittent rain was occurring. The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Jaipur. At 7.30 am today, Tuesday, Jaipur’s temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius. Today, Jaipur’s maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 17 degrees Celsius.