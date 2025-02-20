scriptWill Rajasthan's 100 Units of Free Electricity Continue? Finance Minister Responds | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Will Rajasthan's 100 Units of Free Electricity Continue? Finance Minister Responds

The Rajasthan government has issued a clarification regarding its scheme providing 100 units of free electricity.

JaipurFeb 20, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: In the budget presented by the Rajasthan government, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced that consumers installing solar panels would receive up to 150 units of free electricity. Following this announcement, questions arose regarding the future of the existing 100-unit free electricity scheme and whether solar panel installation would become mandatory for its continuation.
Clarifying the ambiguity, Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that the current 100-unit free electricity scheme will remain in effect, and consumers will continue to receive its benefits as before. She explained that the government’s primary objective is to encourage people to adopt solar energy to enhance energy self-sufficiency and balance electricity consumption.
She confirmed that no changes have been made to the 100-unit free electricity scheme. “The 100 units of free electricity currently being provided will continue uninterrupted. However, we aim to gradually encourage people to shift towards solar energy.” The government aims to promote wider adoption of solar energy to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and benefit the environment.

