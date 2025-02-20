Will Rajasthan's 100 Units of Free Electricity Continue? Finance Minister Responds

Clarifying the ambiguity, Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that the current 100-unit free electricity scheme will remain in effect, and consumers will continue to receive its benefits as before. She explained that the government’s primary objective is to encourage people to adopt solar energy to enhance energy self-sufficiency and balance electricity consumption.

She confirmed that no changes have been made to the 100-unit free electricity scheme. “The 100 units of free electricity currently being provided will continue uninterrupted. However, we aim to gradually encourage people to shift towards solar energy.” The government aims to promote wider adoption of solar energy to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and benefit the environment.