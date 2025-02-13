Woman Uses Emergency Button After Street Harassment, Harasser Arrested in Jaipur

IG SCRB, Sharat Kaviraj, explained that a message was received on the Rajkop app around 6:26 AM on Wednesday. The message was from a young woman from Jhunjhunu, residing in a Jaipur hostel while pursuing first-grade teacher coaching. She reported that a man was harassing her, using abusive language, and attempting to steal her mobile phone near Triveni Batti. He also tried to force her to go with him.

Without delay, ASI Sunita Sharma, in charge of the RajCop app room, informed the Abhay Command Centre. Based on this, a 112 vehicle from Mahesh Nagar police station swiftly arrived at the Riddhi Siddhi Chowraha on the Gopalpura bypass. The accused, Pawan Tanwar, resident of village Gavali, Police Station Patan, District Sikar, was apprehended and brought to the station. After counselling the young woman, a report was filed, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested.

The victim told police that the accused, Pawan, was her classmate. Both were studying in Jaipur for competitive exams. Pawan had been harassing her with messages and calls for some time, prompting her to block him. This morning, while on her way to coaching, he stopped her, harassed her, and abused her for blocking him. In a fit of anger, he also smashed her mobile phone after she sent a message via the Rajkop app. However, because the message had already been sent, the police faced no difficulty in tracing the location despite the damaged phone.

The young woman also mentioned that she learned about the RajCop Citizen app through an awareness campaign conducted by the police’s Kalika team at her coaching centre. Rajkop Citizen App: Easy to Download

IG SCRB Sharat Kaviraj stated that the Rajkop Citizen app is a Rajasthan Police application. Citizens can utilise various government services through this app. Features include registering complaints, verifying tenants, tracking registered complaints, women’s safety features, an SOS panic button, and more. Within the women’s safety section of the Rajkop Citizen app, there is a “…Need Help…” tab, allowing women to access police assistance quickly.