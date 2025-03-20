scriptIPL 2025: Could This Be MS Dhoni's Final Season? Robin Uthappa Weighs In | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

IPL 2025: Could This Be MS Dhoni's Final Season? Robin Uthappa Weighs In

Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni’s Retirement: Will this be MS Dhoni’s last season? Robin Uthappa, who played alongside Dhoni, believes that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dhoni announces his retirement after this season.

BharatMar 20, 2025 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni’s Retirement: There has been much speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL, even though he retired from international cricket in 2020. The 43-year-old’s retirement is again a hot topic of discussion. Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa has said that cricket fans will once again get a glimpse of Mahi’s skills this IPL season. He might bat at number 7 or 8. Dhoni made his intentions clear on Tuesday during CSK’s practice session, smashing a six over the head of Matheesha Pathirana off a yorker.

‘A Glimpse of Exceptional Talent’

Geo Hotstar expert Robin Uthappa said, “As far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I believe we will see a glimpse of his exceptional talent again this time, as he might bat at number 7 or 8. We saw in the previous IPL season that he came in at this position and played 12 to 20 balls.”

Will This Be MS Dhoni’s Last Season?

On the question of whether this will be MS Dhoni’s last season, Uthappa said, “I don’t think his passion ever fades. His love for the game hasn’t diminished at all, and that’s why he’s still playing. Even at this age, he’s one of the fittest wicketkeepers. Uthappa said that if you have the skill and passion, there’s no need to stop. I won’t be surprised if he retires at the end of this season. Equally, I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays for another four seasons.”

Comments on Virat and Rohit

Uthappa also commented on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying that both have performed brilliantly. Virat Kohli is in excellent form and is well-acquainted with the conditions here. Although Rohit Sharma hasn’t performed to his potential recently, everything seems to be in his favour right now. This season could be one of his best.

News / Sports / IPL 2025: Could This Be MS Dhoni's Final Season? Robin Uthappa Weighs In

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

National News

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

in 3 hours

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

National News

Six Killed as Ash-Laden Truck Overturns on Car in Bikaner, Rajasthan

in 3 hours

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

Bollywood

Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend's Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce from Dhanashree

in 4 hours

Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

National News

Major Jain Festival in Madhya Pradesh to Draw Thousands

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

Shakib Al Hasan Cleared of Bowling Action Suspensions

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan Cleared of Bowling Action Suspensions

in 4 hours

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Indians Captain

Sports

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Indians Captain

15 hours ago

IPL 2025: Dhoni Oldest, Several Players Defying Age

Sports

IPL 2025: Dhoni Oldest, Several Players Defying Age

15 hours ago

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.