IPL 2025: Could This Be MS Dhoni's Final Season? Robin Uthappa Weighs In

Geo Hotstar expert Robin Uthappa said, "As far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I believe we will see a glimpse of his exceptional talent again this time, as he might bat at number 7 or 8. We saw in the previous IPL season that he came in at this position and played 12 to 20 balls."

Will This Be MS Dhoni’s Last Season? On the question of whether this will be MS Dhoni’s last season, Uthappa said, “I don’t think his passion ever fades. His love for the game hasn’t diminished at all, and that’s why he’s still playing. Even at this age, he’s one of the fittest wicketkeepers. Uthappa said that if you have the skill and passion, there’s no need to stop. I won’t be surprised if he retires at the end of this season. Equally, I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays for another four seasons.”