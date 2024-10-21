Online Registration Date for Bastar Olympics Extended, Now Players Can Register till This Date

The decision to extend the registration date was taken in a meeting chaired by Tanuja Salam, Director of the Sports Department, Bastar, on Sunday. So far, more than 83,000 players have registered for the Bastar Olympics. Now players can register online/offline till October 25 at all district, block, and village panchayat offices, as well as at the district sports officer’s office.

Three-Phase Event Block-level Event: November 1-10, one-day event in all 32 blocks District-level Event: November 10-22, two-day event in all district headquarters Division-level Event: November 25-30, three-day event at Priyadarshini Stadium, Jagdalpur, Bastar