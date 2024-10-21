scriptOnline Registration Date for Bastar Olympics Extended, Now Players Can Register till This Date | Online Registration Date for Bastar Olympics Extended, Now Players Can Register till This Date | Latest News | Patrika News
Online Registration Date for Bastar Olympics Extended, Now Players Can Register till This Date

Bastar Olympics 2024: The state establishment day will mark the beginning of Bastar Olympics on November 1. Preparations have already started. It is mandatory for participating players to register.

RaipurOct 21, 2024 / 11:10 am

Patrika Desk

Bastar Olympics 2024
The Bastar Olympics is being organized to connect the youth of tribal and Naxal-affected areas with the mainstream through sports. The event will begin on November 1 in the entire Bastar division from the block level. The online registration date has been extended. Now players can register online/offline till October 25. Earlier, the online registration date was fixed on October 20.
The decision to extend the registration date was taken in a meeting chaired by Tanuja Salam, Director of the Sports Department, Bastar, on Sunday. So far, more than 83,000 players have registered for the Bastar Olympics. Now players can register online/offline till October 25 at all district, block, and village panchayat offices, as well as at the district sports officer’s office.

Three-Phase Event

Block-level Event: November 1-10, one-day event in all 32 blocks

District-level Event: November 10-22, two-day event in all district headquarters

Division-level Event: November 25-30, three-day event at Priyadarshini Stadium, Jagdalpur, Bastar

