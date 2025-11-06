Cold Waves Alert: After the rain, now severe cold! Temperature to drop rapidly in 72 hours

Cold Wave (Image: AI)
Cold Waves Alert: The intermittent rain, which had become active due to the activation of Western Disturbances after the departure of the monsoon, is now in its final phase. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has made a big prediction about the onset of winter. According to this, the night temperature in the plains of North India, including Delhi-NCR, is likely to drop rapidly in the next 72 hours. According to IMD scientists, this seasonal change in North India is being observed due to the eastward movement of the Western Disturbance. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), cold winds blowing from the Western Himalayas have now reached parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Due to the effect of these winds, the temperature has started to drop, and the night mercury could fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next three days.
The Meteorological Department states that the effect of north-westerly winds will be seen across the entire Gangetic plains in the next 48 hours, leading to increased cold in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Currently, there will be mild sunshine during the day, but cold winds blowing in the morning and at night will give a feeling of winter. However, the night temperature in Delhi-NCR has already dropped. Due to this, a coolness has been felt in the air in Delhi since Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the minimum daytime temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while at night it was recorded at around 12-13 degrees, which is 3-5 degrees below normal. According to the Meteorological Department, it could drop to 15 to 16 degrees in the next three days. There is currently no possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR, but the north-westerly wind direction will increase the cold.
The effect of cold winds coming from the Western Himalayas has been seen first in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. Night temperatures in cities like Jaipur, Amritsar, and Hisar have dropped by 3-4 degrees below normal. In the next 48 hours, the minimum temperature in these areas could reach 12 to 14 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists say that this seasonal change is normal in the first week of November, but this time the cold is being felt a bit early due to the high speed of the winds.
Cold winds have also made their way into the northern and central parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Pune, the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 18 degrees Celsius, the second lowest of the season. The Meteorological Department estimates that it could drop to 14 to 15 degrees in the next two days.
Night temperatures in the western and central parts of Uttar Pradesh will start to fall from Thursday. In Lucknow, Meerut, and Kanpur, the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 4 to 5 degrees in the next 72 hours. However, there is no forecast of fog or rain yet. The Meteorological Department has advised people to wear light warm clothes in the morning and evening. Farmers have also been advised to take measures to protect their early wheat and vegetable crops from the cold night winds.
Regarding rain, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern and Himalayan states in the next one to two days, with a warning of heavy rain specifically issued for Assam and Meghalaya. The effect of this rain will be an increase in the moisture level in the atmosphere in these regions, due to which the night temperature will not decrease significantly, and the effect of cold waves may be less felt. Along with this, in the plains, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9-12 degrees in the next few days.
