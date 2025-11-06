Cold Waves Alert: After the rain, now severe cold! Temperature to drop rapidly in 72 hours

The Meteorological Department states that the effect of north-westerly winds will be seen across the entire Gangetic plains in the next 48 hours, leading to increased cold in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Currently, there will be mild sunshine during the day, but cold winds blowing in the morning and at night will give a feeling of winter. However, the night temperature in Delhi-NCR has already dropped. Due to this, a coolness has been felt in the air in Delhi since Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the minimum daytime temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while at night it was recorded at around 12-13 degrees, which is 3-5 degrees below normal. According to the Meteorological Department, it could drop to 15 to 16 degrees in the next three days. There is currently no possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR, but the north-westerly wind direction will increase the cold.