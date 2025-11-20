Delhi's Air Turns Severe, Pollution Creates Havoc, November 20th Data Stuns

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in the weather of Delhi-NCR for the next five days. During this period, light to moderate fog and the impact of pollution will persist. Meteorologists say that due to the absence of any new weather system developing in Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. Light fog will be present in the morning, while the sky will generally be clear during the day. Regarding temperature, the maximum temperature in Delhi is estimated to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be low.