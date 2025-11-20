Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Delhi's Air Turns Severe, Pollution Creates Havoc, November 20th Data Stuns

Delhi's air has once again reached dangerous levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average AQI rose to 400 on Thursday, falling into the 'severe' category.

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Delhi Air Quality Index Delhi AQI today 20 November 2025 Delhi Pollution severe level

Delhi Pollution (Image: Patrika)

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Delhi's air is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days. It is estimated that the air quality may remain in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category for the next six days. As per the CPCB's 'Sameer' app, the highest pollution was recorded in Wazirpur, where the AQI was 477. This level is considered severe. On the other hand, pollution was lowest at Lodhi Road among 39 monitoring centres, with an AQI of 269 recorded, which falls under the 'poor' category.

Situation is Severe in Hotspot Locations

The AQI was recorded in the severe category at major pollution hotspot locations in Delhi. This includes Anand Vihar at 427, R.K. Puram at 424, Punjabi Bagh at 441, Mundka at 441, Jahangirpuri at 453, Burari Crossing at 410, and Bawana at 443, among a total of 21 locations where air quality was recorded at a 'severe' level. The 24-hour average AQI readings of the past few days are also a cause for concern. The average AQI was 392 on Wednesday, which falls into the 'very poor' category. Prior to this, it was 374 on Tuesday, 351 on Monday, 377 on Sunday (November 16), 386 on November 15, and 387 on November 14. According to CPCB data, Delhi had previously entered the 'severe' category between November 11 and 13.

Now Know the Standards for Air Quality

According to CPCB standards, an AQI level of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and an AQI level of 401-500 is considered severe. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate fog in the capital. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 11 degrees Celsius.

How Will the Weather in Delhi-NCR Be for the Next Five Days?

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in the weather of Delhi-NCR for the next five days. During this period, light to moderate fog and the impact of pollution will persist. Meteorologists say that due to the absence of any new weather system developing in Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. Light fog will be present in the morning, while the sky will generally be clear during the day. Regarding temperature, the maximum temperature in Delhi is estimated to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be low.

Delhi News

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 01:46 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / Delhi's Air Turns Severe, Pollution Creates Havoc, November 20th Data Stuns

