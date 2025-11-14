Delhi's 'Breathing Crisis' Deepens Again, People Forced Indoors

Delhi Pollution (Image: Patrika)
Delhi Pollution: There are still no signs of relief from the poisonous air for the people of Delhi-NCR, along with the winter chill. On Friday, November 14, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital was recorded in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day. The AQI in most parts of Delhi is above 400, which is considered extremely harmful to health. Doctors have appealed to the governments to take strict measures to control it immediately. The state of pollution in Delhi is such that people are being forced to stay indoors due to the fog and smog engulfing the roads.
On Friday morning, the sky over Delhi appeared wrapped in a thick blanket of smog. The pollution level is so high that sunlight appeared dim even by afternoon. Due to reduced visibility in many parts of the capital, people also faced difficulties in commuting. Experts say that Delhi is currently going through a 'gas chamber' like situation. In the coming days, smoke from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will move towards NCR even faster, increasing the possibility of more poisonous particles in the air.
According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 7 AM on Friday, the AQI recorded in Wazirpur was 447, Chandni Chowk 445, Bawana 442, ITO 431, Vivek Vihar 430, Ashok Vihar 422, Sonia Vihar 420, Anand Vihar 410, Najafgarh 402, and Okhla 401. These are considered 'Severe' in terms of pollution. Sources from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, air quality was recorded in the 'Severe' category at 28 stations.
The impact of increasing pollution is now being directly observed on people's health. The number of patients with respiratory ailments is continuously increasing in various hospitals in Delhi. The situation is even more dangerous for those who already have asthma, allergies, or lung diseases. Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta Hospital, described the capital's air as extremely dangerous and said, "Pollution does not just affect the lungs; the entire body is affected by it. The fine particles present in the air directly enter the bloodstream through the lungs and reach every part of the body. These particles increase blood pressure. Pressure on the heart increases, and there is an increase in heart attack cases."
He added that immediate and strict measures should be taken to deal with the current situation in Delhi-NCR. Dr. Trehan specifically emphasised the need to stop stubble burning, stating that it releases extremely dangerous levels of particles into the air, which later spread throughout the region.
Experts believe that air pollution in Delhi-NCR has now completely turned into a 'public health crisis'. Strictness on construction activities has become necessary to improve air quality in Delhi. Additionally, the government should take concrete steps through strategies such as monitoring diesel vehicles, controlling industrial emissions, active operation of smog towers and water sprinklers, and taking stringent measures for stubble management.
