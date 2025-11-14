Delhi's 'Breathing Crisis' Deepens Again, People Forced Indoors

The impact of increasing pollution is now being directly observed on people's health. The number of patients with respiratory ailments is continuously increasing in various hospitals in Delhi. The situation is even more dangerous for those who already have asthma, allergies, or lung diseases. Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta Hospital, described the capital's air as extremely dangerous and said, "Pollution does not just affect the lungs; the entire body is affected by it. The fine particles present in the air directly enter the bloodstream through the lungs and reach every part of the body. These particles increase blood pressure. Pressure on the heart increases, and there is an increase in heart attack cases."