Weather Turns Fierce! Heavy Rain and Storms Forecast for Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Alert for These States

Residents of Delhi-NCR had been facing significant discomfort due to heat and humidity for the past several days, but some relief now appears to be in sight. Light rain was recorded in the early hours of Monday in several parts of NCR, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. This has also led to a slight drop in temperature. The Meteorological Department has stated that amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in Eastern India, the weather in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain pleasant for the next two days. In view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday.
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active, which will directly impact Delhi and surrounding areas. Due to this disturbance, there is a possibility of strong winds and rain, which could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph. The weather is expected to remain similar on Tuesday. As per data from the Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24.2 degrees Celsius. During this period, the humidity level ranged from 93% in the morning and evening to 59%.
Meteorologists predict a significant drop in temperature due to heavy rain and strong winds over the next 48 hours. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain between 28-30 degrees Celsius for the next one to two days, while the minimum temperature could drop to 22-24 degrees Celsius. Following this change, the air is expected to remain relatively clean.
A positive impact on air quality can be expected. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 159 on Sunday, which falls under the moderate category. Due to the rain and winds, pollutants in the air may reduce, and the AQI could improve further. Citizens have been advised to avoid going out during strong winds and rain and to stay in safe locations.
As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain erratic for the next two days in Delhi, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Noida, and Greater Noida. This includes cloudy skies in some areas and the possibility of rain in others. Heavy rain has also been warned for Eastern UP during this period. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 28-31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 20-23 degrees Celsius.
Senior Meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in various districts of Rajasthan within the next 48 hours. An alert has been issued for 23 districts, including Barmer and Jaisalmer. Meteorologists believe that the rain activity may continue for the next few days due to the presence of a strong Western Disturbance. Temperatures will drop during this period, with coolness potentially felt, especially at night.
The Meteorological Department has also warned of heavy rainfall in areas around Delhi, such as Rohtak, Sonipat, and Gurugram. Temperatures will remain below normal, and nights may become cooler. In Punjab, according to the Meteorological Department's forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms with strong winds during this period. Temperatures may drop.
According to the forecasts from the Meteorological Department, light rain and thunderstorms may be experienced in some parts of Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures will be slightly below normal, with increased coolness, especially at night. Furthermore, due to the activity of a Western Disturbance and a low-pressure system, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Bihar and its surrounding areas. The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather may normalise by October 9. During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.
