Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

New Delhi

Weather Turns Fierce! Heavy Rain and Storms Forecast for Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Alert for These States

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active, which will have a direct impact on Delhi and surrounding areas.

3 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

latest weather update

Rain (Image: Patrika)

Residents of Delhi-NCR had been facing significant discomfort due to heat and humidity for the past several days, but some relief now appears to be in sight. Light rain was recorded in the early hours of Monday in several parts of NCR, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. This has also led to a slight drop in temperature. The Meteorological Department has stated that amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in Eastern India, the weather in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain pleasant for the next two days. In view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday.

Winds to blow at 50 kmph

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active, which will directly impact Delhi and surrounding areas. Due to this disturbance, there is a possibility of strong winds and rain, which could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph. The weather is expected to remain similar on Tuesday. As per data from the Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24.2 degrees Celsius. During this period, the humidity level ranged from 93% in the morning and evening to 59%.

Mercury to drop rapidly in Delhi

Meteorologists predict a significant drop in temperature due to heavy rain and strong winds over the next 48 hours. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain between 28-30 degrees Celsius for the next one to two days, while the minimum temperature could drop to 22-24 degrees Celsius. Following this change, the air is expected to remain relatively clean.

Air quality to improve in Delhi

A positive impact on air quality can be expected. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 159 on Sunday, which falls under the moderate category. Due to the rain and winds, pollutants in the air may reduce, and the AQI could improve further. Citizens have been advised to avoid going out during strong winds and rain and to stay in safe locations.

Rain expected in these districts of Uttar Pradesh

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain erratic for the next two days in Delhi, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Noida, and Greater Noida. This includes cloudy skies in some areas and the possibility of rain in others. Heavy rain has also been warned for Eastern UP during this period. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 28-31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 20-23 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain warning in Rajasthan

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in various districts of Rajasthan within the next 48 hours. An alert has been issued for 23 districts, including Barmer and Jaisalmer. Meteorologists believe that the rain activity may continue for the next few days due to the presence of a strong Western Disturbance. Temperatures will drop during this period, with coolness potentially felt, especially at night.

Weather update for Haryana and Punjab

The Meteorological Department has also warned of heavy rainfall in areas around Delhi, such as Rohtak, Sonipat, and Gurugram. Temperatures will remain below normal, and nights may become cooler. In Punjab, according to the Meteorological Department's forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms with strong winds during this period. Temperatures may drop.

Weather alert for Madhya Pradesh and Bihar

According to the forecasts from the Meteorological Department, light rain and thunderstorms may be experienced in some parts of Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures will be slightly below normal, with increased coolness, especially at night. Furthermore, due to the activity of a Western Disturbance and a low-pressure system, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Bihar and its surrounding areas. The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather may normalise by October 9. During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Weather Forecast

weather report

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 12:53 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / Weather Turns Fierce! Heavy Rain and Storms Forecast for Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Alert for These States

Big News

View All

New Delhi

Delhi

Trending

How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

How to Check EPF Balance
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge to All-Time Highs, Silver Nears ₹1.5 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Indian Oil Market Divided Over Russian Crude Oil Purchases: Some Cut Back, Others Increase

Russian oil
Business

Senior BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

National News

Delhi Bomb Threats: Airport, Schools, and Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Causing Panic

Bomb Threat
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.