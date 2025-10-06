Weather Turns Fierce! Heavy Rain and Storms Forecast for Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Alert for These States

Residents of Delhi-NCR had been facing significant discomfort due to heat and humidity for the past several days, but some relief now appears to be in sight. Light rain was recorded in the early hours of Monday in several parts of NCR, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. This has also led to a slight drop in temperature. The Meteorological Department has stated that amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in Eastern India, the weather in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain pleasant for the next two days. In view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday.