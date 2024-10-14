scriptMahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad makes a big announcement, non-Hindus will be banned from entering Mahakumbh | Latest News | Patrika News
MahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad makes a big announcement, non-Hindus will be banned from entering Mahakumbh

MahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad has announced that non-Hindus will be strictly prohibited from entering the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. This decision has been taken in response to recent incidents of spitting and urination.

LucknowOct 14, 2024 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

महाकुंभ 2025 में गैर हिंदुओं के प्रवेश पर रोक का ऐलान हुआ है

Prayagraj Mahakumbh has banned the entry of non-Hindus. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President and Niranjani Akhara’s Shrimahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj announced this in Haridwar. He said that some people are trying to defile the Sanatan culture by spitting and urinating, which will not be tolerated. Therefore, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has announced that non-Hindus will be prohibited from entering the Prayag Kumbh.
He said that a particular community is trying to defile the Sanatan culture by spitting and urinating, which will not be tolerated.

The government should decide who will sell food

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Shrimahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj said that before the Kumbh, the UP government should decide who will sell juice and who will serve food. He said that if such incidents occur during the Kumbh, the Sanatanis will not remain silent. Such people will be punished by the Naga Sadhus. He said that spitting and urination will not be tolerated at all.

Many types of jihad are going on

Shrimahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj said that during the chariot procession organized by Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara in Haridwar, many photos and videos have surfaced showing non-Hindus indulging in jihad. He said that many videos have gone viral on social media from places like Mussoorie and elsewhere, showing such activities. It is very concerning that such incidents are happening and the Muslim community’s maulvis and religious leaders are remaining silent.

