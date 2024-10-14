MahaKumbh 2025: Akhara Parishad makes a big announcement, non-Hindus will be banned from entering Mahakumbh

He said that a particular community is trying to defile the Sanatan culture by spitting and urinating, which will not be tolerated. The government should decide who will sell food Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Shrimahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj said that before the Kumbh, the UP government should decide who will sell juice and who will serve food. He said that if such incidents occur during the Kumbh, the Sanatanis will not remain silent. Such people will be punished by the Naga Sadhus. He said that spitting and urination will not be tolerated at all.

Many types of jihad are going on Shrimahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj said that during the chariot procession organized by Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara in Haridwar, many photos and videos have surfaced showing non-Hindus indulging in jihad. He said that many videos have gone viral on social media from places like Mussoorie and elsewhere, showing such activities. It is very concerning that such incidents are happening and the Muslim community’s maulvis and religious leaders are remaining silent.