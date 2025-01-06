scriptAlert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States | Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the US Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States | Latest News | Patrika News
Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States

Following the NWS alert, states of emergency have been declared in Kentucky, Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. The blizzard is also expected to cause temperature drops in states like Mississippi and Florida.

Jan 06, 2025

A severe cold wave is sweeping across many parts of the world, causing widespread discomfort. Several countries are experiencing not only freezing temperatures but also blizzard conditions, adding to the hardship. The United States is already grappling with cold weather challenges, and now faces a significant threat: the National Weather Service has issued an alert for one of the most intense blizzards of the decade.

Threat to 30 States

The National Weather Service (NWS) has stated that the blizzard, originating in the central part of the country, will move eastward over the next few days. Thirty states are under threat, prompting the issuance of alerts.

Heavy Snowfall Predicted

The impact of the blizzard is already being felt in several US states. The weather service predicts the heaviest snowfall in a decade, potentially leading to a significant temperature drop. This could be the most severe snowfall since 2011. Some areas of Indiana and Kansas could see at least 8 inches of snow. Hail and freezing rain are anticipated in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia. Several cities, including Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, will also experience disruptive snowfall.

State of Emergency Declared

Following the NWS alert, states of emergency have been declared in Kentucky, Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. The blizzard is also expected to cause temperature drops in states like Mississippi and Florida.

Cause of the Weather Change

The weather service attributes the change to the polar vortex, a cold air mass circulating the Arctic. January 2024 is predicted to be the coldest January in the US since 2011.
The NWS anticipates the impact of the low temperatures will be felt on the US East Coast, where the storm is expected to arrive soon. Around 68 million people in central America will experience significant disruption to their daily lives by Sunday, with extremely hazardous driving conditions. Motorists will face particularly challenging circumstances.

