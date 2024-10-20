scriptGo Back to India: You are Black, Go Back to Your Country, Says a Canadian Woman to an Indian-Origin Man | &quot;Go Back to India: You are Black, Go Back to Your Country, Says a Canadian Woman to an Indian-Origin Man | Latest News | Patrika News
Go Back to India: You are Black, Go Back to Your Country, Says a Canadian Woman to an Indian-Origin Man

“An Indian-origin Canadian citizen faced racist abuse from a woman who, despite his Canadian citizenship, told him to ‘go back to India’. The incident highlights the growing instances of hate crimes against Indians in Canada amidst rising tensions between the two countries since 2023.”

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 11:09 am

Patrika Desk

The phrase ‘Go Back to India’ is being used to humiliate Indians, and it’s a matter of shame. A similar shameful incident has come to light. A Canadian woman racially abused an Indian-origin man, telling him to ‘go back to his country’, despite him being a Canadian citizen. This incident highlights the growing hate crimes against Indians in Canada amidst rising tensions between the two countries.
Ashwin Annamalai, a user, shared a video on social media where a woman can be seen racially abusing him, telling him to ‘go back to his country’. Annamalai claimed that the woman mistook him for an Indian, despite him being a Canadian citizen.

Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes

Annamalai recorded the incident and shared it on social media with a caption that read: “The welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a rise in hate crimes, especially against people of color. I’ve shared my personal experience below: A random woman showed me her middle finger and hurled racist abuses at me when I was walking in Erb/Avondale.”

Crimes and Discrimination

The incident is alarming and highlights the presence of racial prejudice in society. Ashwin Annamalai’s experience is a testament to how personal experiences can reflect broader social issues. The Indian community in Canada is increasingly concerned about the growing instances of hate crimes and discrimination, especially in the wake of recent political developments. It’s essential to raise awareness and promote inclusivity to combat such incidents.

