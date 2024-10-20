Go Back to India: You are Black, Go Back to Your Country, Says a Canadian Woman to an Indian-Origin Man

Ashwin Annamalai, a user, shared a video on social media where a woman can be seen racially abusing him, telling him to ‘go back to his country’. Annamalai claimed that the woman mistook him for an Indian, despite him being a Canadian citizen.

Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes Annamalai recorded the incident and shared it on social media with a caption that read: “The welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a rise in hate crimes, especially against people of color. I’ve shared my personal experience below: A random woman showed me her middle finger and hurled racist abuses at me when I was walking in Erb/Avondale.”