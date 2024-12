प्रभात के अंतिम संस्कार पर जमकर हुई राजनीति, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अजय अजय राय 

#WATCH | Gorakhpur | UP Congress chief Ajay Rai says, "…The whole police administration is restraining me from coming here. I have just come here to pay homage to my worker. The way police are restricting me shows their involvement in the death of Prabhat Pandey…The police… https://t.co/idKJEuQa3S pic.twitter.com/AWIeMsRU36