प्रदेशभर में ईद का जश्न, योगी ने दी बधाई, मुरादाबाद में हंगामा, दोबारा हुई नमाज

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP: People enter into a verbal argument with police when they were stopped from entering Moradabad Eidgah to offer Namaz.



Police stopped devotees from entering the Eidgah as a large number of people were present inside. After this, the namaz was offered… https://t.co/h9mON3cwgn pic.twitter.com/z8AVk21AL4