चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के सेमीफाइनल में मोहम्मद शमी के पानी पीने पर मचा सियासी और धार्मिक घमासान, कहा- ऐसे लोग ‘कठमुल्ला’

#WATCH | Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Mohammed Zaid, cousin of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, says, "When a person is on a journey, he can skip his 'Roza' on the condition that he will observe it after Ramzan. The statement made by the Maulana is childish…I think this statement has… https://t.co/mPd1Mgbws6 pic.twitter.com/SGM9MMEgUm