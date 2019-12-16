नई दिल्‍ली। जामिया मिलिया इस्‍लामिया विश्‍वविद्यालय की वीसी नजमा अख्‍तर ने रविवार को हुई हिंसा को गंभीर चिंता का विषय बताया है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि जामिया कैंपस में दिल्‍ली पुलिस की बगैर इजाजत कार्रवाई से जामिया का विश्‍वास हिल गया है। उन्‍होंने पुलिस की कार्रवाई और हिंसा मामले में उच्‍च स्‍तरीय जांच की मांग की।

Najma Akhtar,Jamia Vice Chancellor: There has been a lot of property damage in the University,how will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours pic.twitter.com/rSkFuybUM7 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

न अफवाह फैलाएं न उस पर यकीन करें

जामिया की वीसी नजमा अख्‍तर ने सभी से अपील की है कि कोई जामिया की घटना को लेकर अफवाह न फैलाएं। न ही अफवाहों पर यकीन करें। मीडिया से अपील की कि जामिया मिलिया इस्‍लामिया एक केंद्रीय विश्‍वविद्यालय है। देश भर के छात्र यहां पढ़ते हैं। इस कैंपस में शांति बनाए रखने में मदद करें।

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia , Najma Akhtar: We will file an FIR against the entry of Police in our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high level inquiry. pic.twitter.com/iaGRaQ7Hrh — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

जामिया की छवि को पहुंचा नुकसान

उन्‍होंने पुलिस के बगैर परमिशन के कैंपस में आने की घटना पर भी चिंता जाहिर की। उन्‍होंने कहा कि गार्ड की पिटाई के मामले की यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन एफआईआर कराएंगे। लेकिन हमारे लिए चिंता का विषय ये है कि इस घटना से जामिया का जो नुकसान हुआ है उसकी भरपाई कैसे होगी।

Jamia Millia University Registrar AP Siddiqui on whether Police opened fire inside the campus: We talked to the Police Joint Commissioner and other senior officials on it, and they have strongly denied this rumour. pic.twitter.com/6qfkHOQpLU — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

हिंसक प्रदर्शन में शामिल न हों यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्र

एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्‍होंने कहा कि छात्रों पर नियंत्रण तभी होता है जब बच्‍चे कैंपस में हों। जब छात्र सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे तो उसे हम नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते। उन्‍होंने यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों से अपील की है कि वो इस तरह के प्रदर्शन में शामिल न हों। न ही किसी राजनेता के कहने पर कोई काम करें। किसी भी तरह के गैर कानूनी काम से बचें।