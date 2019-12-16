जामिया की वीसी नजमा अख्‍तर बोलीं- पुलिस बगैर परमिशन कैंपस में घुसी, मामले की हो उच्‍च स्‍तरीय जांच

  • हिंसा से जामिया की छवि को पहुंचा नुकसान, भरपाई कैसे होगी
  • इस कार्रवाई से जामिया का विश्‍वास हिल गया है
  • कोई अफवाइ न फैलाएं और अफवाह पर यकीन न करें

Dhirendra Kumar Mishra

December, 1601:28 PM

नई दिल्‍ली। जामिया मिलिया इस्‍लामिया विश्‍वविद्यालय की वीसी नजमा अख्‍तर ने रविवार को हुई हिंसा को गंभीर चिंता का विषय बताया है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि जामिया कैंपस में दिल्‍ली पुलिस की बगैर इजाजत कार्रवाई से जामिया का विश्‍वास हिल गया है। उन्‍होंने पुलिस की कार्रवाई और हिंसा मामले में उच्‍च स्‍तरीय जांच की मांग की।

न अफवाह फैलाएं न उस पर यकीन करें

जामिया की वीसी नजमा अख्‍तर ने सभी से अपील की है कि कोई जामिया की घटना को लेकर अफवाह न फैलाएं। न ही अफवाहों पर यकीन करें। मीडिया से अपील की कि जामिया मिलिया इस्‍लामिया एक केंद्रीय विश्‍वविद्यालय है। देश भर के छात्र यहां पढ़ते हैं। इस कैंपस में शांति बनाए रखने में मदद करें।

जामिया की छवि को पहुंचा नुकसान

उन्‍होंने पुलिस के बगैर परमिशन के कैंपस में आने की घटना पर भी चिंता जाहिर की। उन्‍होंने कहा कि गार्ड की पिटाई के मामले की यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन एफआईआर कराएंगे। लेकिन हमारे लिए चिंता का विषय ये है कि इस घटना से जामिया का जो नुकसान हुआ है उसकी भरपाई कैसे होगी।

हिंसक प्रदर्शन में शामिल न हों यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्र

एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्‍होंने कहा कि छात्रों पर नियंत्रण तभी होता है जब बच्‍चे कैंपस में हों। जब छात्र सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे तो उसे हम नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते। उन्‍होंने यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों से अपील की है कि वो इस तरह के प्रदर्शन में शामिल न हों। न ही किसी राजनेता के कहने पर कोई काम करें। किसी भी तरह के गैर कानूनी काम से बचें।

