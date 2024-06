Chandu Champion Review: कार्तिक आर्यन का चला जादू या हुए फेल? दर्शको का ‘चंदू चैंपियन’ देख ये आया रिएक्शन, पढ़ें रिव्यू

#ChanduChampion… It would be an understatement to call this @TheAaryanKartik's best performance. Just like #MurlikantPetkar ji, he has risen over all odds and has made an indelible mark with his performance in the film. #VijayRaaz, Nobody could have been a better mentor than… pic.twitter.com/pMgcBmGDDQ— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) June 13, 2024