Maharashtra News: दशहरा रैली से पहले शिंदे और ठाकरे गुट के कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़े, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

#WATCH Shinde-Thackeray Group's #rada on Nashik Mumbai Highway

Women Shiv Sainiks accused Shinde group of making obscene remarks from moving vehicle, Shiv Sena women workers stopped and gave it a chop.#EknathShinde #UddhavThackeray #Nashik #Mumbai #Dussehra #DussehraMelava pic.twitter.com/NHr17yvCIJ