World Vada Pav Day 2022: आज मुंबईकर मना रहे वर्ल्ड वड़ा पाव डे, सोशल मीडिया पर ये पोस्ट खूब हो रहा वायरल

Today is *"World Vada Pav Day"* 😘

It is believed to be invented on 23rd Aug 1966 by Mumbaikar, *Ashok Vaidya,* who opened the 1st Vada Pav stall opp Dadar Station, serving 1000s of textile workers – in need of a quick, *inexpensive snack* – every day on way to the mills.👌👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/WVO5JMFiTa— Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) August 23, 2021