New Year से पहले पाकिस्तान की इस ‘नापाक’ हरकत को BSF ने किया ‘फेल’!

𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬



In a significant operation today, BSF Punjab troops recovered three Pakistani drones, including two DJI Matrice RTK 350 and one DJI Mavic 3 Classic, from Village Rajatal along… pic.twitter.com/P44PU7rCSA