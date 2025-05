पाकिस्तान से आई हुई लगती हैं’,बीजेपी नेता ने IAS अफसर फौजिया तरन्नुम को ले कर दिया बयान, मचा सियासी बवाल

Update : FIR has registered against BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar for the communal swipe at Kalaburagi DC, By calling Muslim woman IAS officer Fouzia Taranum a Pakistani.

IAS officer's association, Karnataka has released a statement condemning irresponsible remarks by the BJP leader. https://t.co/sGEQpCkA2A pic.twitter.com/gfNUBXr1zd