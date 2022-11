छाबला गैंगरेप केसः रेप के बाद आंख और चेहरे पर डाला था तेजाब, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषियों को क्यों किया रिहा?

Sensational news



Supreme court released accused of Chhawla rape case



3 guys Rahul, Ravi n Vinod kidnapped a 19 year Uttrakhand girl from Delhi in Red Indica car n took her to Rewari



-They kept raping her in car n then farm

-they beat her brutally by car tools



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Nsc2k0sFXH