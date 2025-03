Tejashwi Yadav से विधानसभा में बोले CM नीतीश, अरे, तुम्हारे पिताजी को हम ही बनाए थे, तुम्हारी जाति वाले को…

#WATCH | During a verbal exchange with RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav in the House, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your (Tejashwi Yadav) father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I… pic.twitter.com/Tgl2i7hO8a