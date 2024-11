‘हम बंटे हैं तब बेरहमी से कटे हैं, एक रहेंगे, नेक रहेंगे’, CM Yogi ने विपक्षी पार्टियों को हजारीबाग में जमकर लताड़ा

#WATCH | Hazaribagh, Jharkhand | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Bring BJP and 'Ek rahiye aur Nek rahiye'. The history of the country is witness to this, whenever we have been divided in the name of caste, region or language, we have been ruthlessly cut off too. We… pic.twitter.com/jSjijrQnt6