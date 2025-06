Jagannath Rath Yatra में पहुंचे Gautam Adani, 40 लाख लोगों को कराएंगे भोजन

#WATCH | Odisha: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani arrives in Bhubaneswar. From here, he will head to Puri for Shree Jagannath #RathYatra.



Adani Group has initiated the ‘Prasad Seva’ in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' effort to support both pilgrims and… pic.twitter.com/wFeCWQKbog