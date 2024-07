🌟 Guess what, kids? 🐍 Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it's green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn't nature awesome? 🌿✨ #MagicalSnake #KazirangaAdventures pic.twitter.com/GMxKuszzB7