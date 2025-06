Heavy Rain: कश्मीर से लेकर गुजरात तक बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, हिमाचल में फटा बादल, देखें वीडियो

Continuous heavy rain on Chooralmala hill in #Wayanad trigger fears of a landslide, with swollen Chaliyar River rivers flooding Attamala https://t.co/nTF74pXDDO July 2024, the hills around Chooralmala and Mundakkai triggered one of deadliest landslides during heavy rainfall,… pic.twitter.com/5EIbWpt3Ly