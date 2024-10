क्रिकेटर Ishan Kishan के पिता प्रणव पांडे का राजनीति में डेब्यू, नीतीश कुमार की JDU में हुए शामिल

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Jha says, "Pranav Pandey is joining our party, Janata Dal-United, due to his faith in the Chief Minister…This will get a lot of strength, especially in Magadh. He is the father of an Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan who is a big… pic.twitter.com/FEDAdzY8yY