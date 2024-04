'जब चीन ने हमला किया तो लड़ने की जगह नेहरू ने असम को कह दिया था बाय-बाय', गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का दावा

#WATCH | Lakhimpur, Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...People of Assam will never forget how Jawaharlal Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam during the Chinese aggression. Under PM Modi's govt, China couldn't encroach even one inch of our land...Assam and Arunachal Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/Vb4IcMH4Cp