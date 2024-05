Lok Sabha Elections 2024: अभिनेता शेखर सुमन, पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता राधिका खेड़ा BJP में शामिल

#WATCH | After joining BJP, former Congress leader Radhika Khera says, "The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of… https://t.co/t2ad9pjMEw pic.twitter.com/2lazrK38ii