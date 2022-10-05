गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे पर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'सामान्य स्थिति का ढोल पीट रहे हैं, मैं नजरबंद हूं'

श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती के आरोप को बताया गलत
While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner.@AmitShah @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/5dYSfk8j1f— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 5, 2022
श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती के नजरबंद होने के आरोप को गलत बताया है। श्रीनगर पुलिस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पट्टन के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है। महबूबा मुफ्ती के द्वारा ट्वीट की गई तस्वीर गेट के अंदर की है, जिसमें बंगले में रहने वाले निवासियों का ताला लगा हुआ है। किसी भी तरह को कोई भी प्रतिबंध नहीं है वह यात्रा के लिए पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र हैं।
शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि का गवाह बन रहे जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग
It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. https://t.co/YMccUwDSh4 pic.twitter.com/kG5Luhj7Bm— Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 5, 2022
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि "श्रीनगर में जम्मू-कश्मीर की सुरक्षा स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए एक बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग पीएम के नेतृत्व में शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि के एक नए युग का गवाह बन रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आतंकवाद पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए हमारे सुरक्षा बलों के अथक और समन्वित प्रयासों की सराहना करता हूं।
Chaired a meeting to review the security situation of J&K in Srinagar.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022
