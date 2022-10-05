scriptMehbooba Mufti hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said- 'I am under house arrest' | गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे पर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'सामान्य स्थिति का ढोल पीट रहे हैं, मैं नजरबंद हूं' | Patrika News

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे पर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि गृहमंत्री सामान्य स्थिति का ढोल पीटते हुए कश्मीर में घूम रहे हैं और मैं नजरबंद हूं। श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती के इस आरोप का जबाव दिया है।

Published: October 05, 2022 01:03:55 pm

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे पर हैं। श्रीनगर में उन्होंने उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ सुरक्षा को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक की। बैठक के दौरान गृहमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को कई निर्देश भी दिए हैं। इसी बीच पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (PDP) की प्रमुख महबूबा मुफ्ती ने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के दौरे पर निशाना साधते हुए नजरबंद कराने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा है कि उन्हें श्रीनगर के गुप्कर रोड स्थित उनके आवास पर नजरबंद रखा गया है, ताकि उन्हें बारामूला जिले के पट्टन की यात्रा करने से कथित तौर पर रोका जा सके।
mehbooba-mufti-hit-out-at-home-minister-amit-shah-s-visit-to-jammu-and-kashmir-said-i-am-under-house-arrest.jpg
Mehbooba Mufti hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said- 'I am under house arrest'
इसके साथ महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि अगर एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के मौलिक अधिकारों को इतनी आसानी से निलंबित किया जा सकता है, तो कोई आम आदमी की दुर्दशा की कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकता है। हालांकि श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती ने 'नजरबंद' होने के आरोप को गलत बताया है।
श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती के आरोप को बताया गलत
श्रीनगर पुलिस ने महबूबा मुफ्ती के नजरबंद होने के आरोप को गलत बताया है। श्रीनगर पुलिस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पट्टन के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है। महबूबा मुफ्ती के द्वारा ट्वीट की गई तस्वीर गेट के अंदर की है, जिसमें बंगले में रहने वाले निवासियों का ताला लगा हुआ है। किसी भी तरह को कोई भी प्रतिबंध नहीं है वह यात्रा के लिए पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र हैं।
 
शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि का गवाह बन रहे जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि "श्रीनगर में जम्मू-कश्मीर की सुरक्षा स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए एक बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग पीएम के नेतृत्व में शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि के एक नए युग का गवाह बन रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आतंकवाद पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए हमारे सुरक्षा बलों के अथक और समन्वित प्रयासों की सराहना करता हूं।
 
