गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे पर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'सामान्य स्थिति का ढोल पीट रहे हैं, मैं नजरबंद हूं'

It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. https://t.co/YMccUwDSh4 pic.twitter.com/kG5Luhj7Bm