Narain Singh Chaura: कौन है नारायण सिंह चौड़ा, जिसने सुखबीर सिंह बादल पर किया हमला

#WATCH | ADCP Harpal Singh says, "There were proper security arrangements here…Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)…Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well…Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru…"



"No," he says when asked if anyone… https://t.co/aqs7cbNMuC pic.twitter.com/bIoOsvrct8