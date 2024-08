Indian Navy: ‘विकसित भारत’ के लिए नौसेना का विजन जारी, नौसेना प्रमुख ने बताया भारत कैसे बनेगा ‘महाशक्ति’

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS released the "CNS Course to Steer-2024 (CTS-2024)", a document that highlights key waypoints to realise #CNS's vision of a #CombatReady #Credible #Cohesive & #FutureReady Navy for a #ViksitBharat.#CNS directed the naval community to proceed with… pic.twitter.com/dPIk36sP9u