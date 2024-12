‘नीतीश कुमार ने महादलित को CM बनाया’, अंबेडकर विवाद के बीच JDU नेता का अरविंद केजरीवाल पर पलटवार

#WATCH | Delhi: On Arvind Kejriwal's letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha says, "He wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar, so I want to say one thing that when Nitish Kumar left the post of Chief Minister, he made a Dalit… pic.twitter.com/hlhfc2CX1u