नीति आयोग की बैठक से नदारद रहे नीतीश कुमार, NDA की बैठक में हुए शामिल, विपक्ष ने कसा तंज

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other CMs during today's NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Lpf9XhaLQh