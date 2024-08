प्रशांत किशोर ने तेजस्वी यादव के प्लान की उड़ाई हंसी, कहा ये

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor says, "Comments can be made if Tejashwi Yadav speaks on caste, extortion, liquor mafia, crime… but if Tejashwi Yadav discusses development model, it is laughable. They have been in power for… pic.twitter.com/EuABlaR91l