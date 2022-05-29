पंजाबी सिंगर और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या, हाल ही सरकार ने वापस ली थी सुरक्षा

पंजाब में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं!
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट करके कहा सिद्धू मूसेवाला की निर्मम हत्या चौंकाने वाली है। शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। पंजाब में कानून-व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा गई है। अपराधियों को कानून का डर नहीं है। पंजाब सरकार बुरी तरह विफल है। पंजाब में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं!
Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022
Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!
आग की लपटों में घिर गया पंजाब!
अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट करके कहा आग की लपटों में घिर गया पंजाब! क्या लोकप्रिय गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की निर्मम हत्या वह बदलाव है जिसका आप ने वादा किया था? परोक्ष रूप से पंजाब चलाने वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल और राघव चड्ढा को इस हत्या के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाना चाहिए। क्या उन्हें सुरक्षा वापस लेने से पहले खतरे के बारे में पता नहीं था?
Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?