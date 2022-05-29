scriptPunjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Musewala shot dead | पंजाबी सिंगर और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या, हाल ही सरकार ने वापस ली थी सुरक्षा | Patrika News

पंजाबी सिंगर और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या, हाल ही सरकार ने वापस ली थी सुरक्षा

Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala: पंजाबी सिंगर व कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी वाली सरकार ने हाल ही में 424 लोगों की सुरक्षा वापस लिया था, जिसमें सिद्धू मूसेवाला भी शामिल थे। आपको बता दें कि मूसेवाला ने मानसा से कांग्रेस के टिकट पर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा था।

 

Updated: May 29, 2022 07:33:00 pm

Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala: पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए लोकप्रिय पंजाबी सिंगर व रैपर सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने उनके ऊपर गोलियां चलाई, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए, जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उनकी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह हमला उन पर उस समय हुआ जब वह अपने दोस्तों के साथ अपने गांव मनसा जा रहे थे। इस हमले में तीन और लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।
punjabi-singer-and-congress-leader-sidhu-musewala-shot-dead.jpg
आपको बता दें कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला ने मानसा से कांग्रेस के टिकट पर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा था, जिन्हें आम आदमी पार्टी के डॉ विजय सिंगला ने 63,323 मतों के अंतर से हराया था। वहीं पंजाब सरकार ने हाल ही में 424 लोगों की सुरक्षा वापस है, जिसमें सिद्धू मूसेवाला का नाम भी शामिल था।

पंजाब में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं!
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट करके कहा सिद्धू मूसेवाला की निर्मम हत्या चौंकाने वाली है। शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। पंजाब में कानून-व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा गई है। अपराधियों को कानून का डर नहीं है। पंजाब सरकार बुरी तरह विफल है। पंजाब में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं!

आग की लपटों में घिर गया पंजाब!
अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट करके कहा आग की लपटों में घिर गया पंजाब! क्या लोकप्रिय गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की निर्मम हत्या वह बदलाव है जिसका आप ने वादा किया था? परोक्ष रूप से पंजाब चलाने वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल और राघव चड्ढा को इस हत्या के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाना चाहिए। क्या उन्हें सुरक्षा वापस लेने से पहले खतरे के बारे में पता नहीं था?
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

National News

