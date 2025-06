Puri Stampede: सरकार ने मुआवजे का ऐलान, DM व SP का किया ट्रांसफर

Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Puri District Collector and SP transferred; DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence of duty: Odisha CMO



Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each… pic.twitter.com/RWSdn3XRYv