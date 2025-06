राहुल गांधी @ 55: जन्मदिन पर किसे बताया अपना नेता और किन्हें कहा बब्बर शेर, जानिए

Thank you to Congress President @kharge ji, our leaders, and every Babbar Sher and Sherni of the Congress family for your wishes and support.



Your love and strength inspire me every day. We stand together – for truth, for justice, for India.



कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @kharge जी, हमारे… https://t.co/3Npknb2eKc