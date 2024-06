दिल्ली से लेकर राजस्थान तक हुई राहत की बारिश, तापमान में भी आई भारी गिरावट

21/06/2024: 15:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and, NCR, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat,