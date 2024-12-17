Patrika NEWSAPT: Gukesh Dommaraju, and country’s first human gene therapy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrika Newsapt (@patrikanewsapt) Indian scientists have made a historic leap in medical science by developing and successfully conducting clinical trials of the country’s first human gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Hemophilia A is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII, a protein essential for blood clotting. Raditional treatments involve frequent infusions of factor VIII, which are both expensive and inconvenient. However, the new gene therapy uses a lentiviral vector to deliver a functional version of the factor VIII gene into the patient’s cells, effectively enabling their body to produce the protein naturally. This breakthrough is not just a win for Indian science but a step toward transforming global healthcare. This achievement reflects India’s growing expertise in biotechnology and gene therapy, offering hope to families affected by severe hemophilia A and inspiring researchers to tackle other genetic disorders with innovative approaches. have made a historic leap in medical science by developing and successfully conducting clinical trials of the country’s first human gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Hemophilia A is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII, a protein essential for blood clotting. Raditional treatments involve frequent infusions of factor VIII, which are both expensive and inconvenient. However, the new gene therapy uses a lentiviral vector to deliver a functional version of the factor VIII gene into the patient’s cells, effectively enabling their body to produce the protein naturally. This breakthrough is not just a win for Indian science but a step toward transforming global healthcare. This achievement reflects India’s growing expertise in biotechnology and gene therapy, offering hope to families affected by severe hemophilia A and inspiring researchers to tackle other genetic disorders with innovative approaches.

A team of scientists has made an extraordinary discovery by recovering the oldest known DNA from Homo sapiens remains in Europe. Published in the journal Nature, the findings provide new insights into the interactions between early humans and their ancient relatives, the Neanderthals. The DNA was extracted from 13 bone fragments unearthed in a cave beneath a medieval castle in Ranis, Germany. This study reveals that these ancient humans were part of an early migration of Homo sapiens into Europe. The groundbreaking discovery not only extends the timeline of our genetic history but also deepens our understanding of how Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted. While Neanderthals eventually became extinct, they left a genetic legacy that persists in modern humans, with traces of their DNA still present in many people today.

This week, India celebrated a major achievement on the global stage: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country has surpassed $1 trillion since April 2000. This milestone marks India as a top global investment hub and a favorite destination for foreign investors. Between April 2000 and September 2024, FDI inflows, including equity, reinvested earnings, and other forms of capital, reached a total of $1,033.40 billion. This impressive figure highlights India’s rapid rise as a magnet for foreign investments. Surprisingly, the top source of FDI isn’t the United States or China, despite their global economic dominance. Countries like Singapore and Mauritius have been major contributors to FDI in India over the years. Despite the welcoming environment, FDI is prohibited in a few areas, including Lotteries and gambling, Chit funds and Nidhi companies, Real estate businesses etc. but Why Is This a Big Deal? Crossing $1 trillion in FDI is a testament to India’s growing global importance. It shows how the country has transformed into an economic powerhouse, offering stability, a skilled workforce, and a huge consumer market. As India continues to rise, this milestone not only boosts national pride but also promises better job opportunities, technological advancements, and economic growth for millions of Indians.

Quote Of The Day “When you play with the best in the world, it is important that you not lose focus. You must be fully focused. Even a minor error could result in a massive defeat.”– Viswanathan Anand