भोपाल

भोपाल आज रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर कांग्रेश का वोटर अधिकार सत्याग्रह नाम से धरना प्रदर्शन हुआ। जिसमें कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी और प्रदेश प्रभारी हरीश जी शामिल हुए। फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

भोपाल

subhash bile

Aug 28, 2025

Bhopal It rained so heavily in the afternoon that the day became dark. It felt like evening at 2 pm. Scene Banganga Road. Photo Subhash Thakur

