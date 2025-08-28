भोपाल आज रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर कांग्रेश का वोटर अधिकार सत्याग्रह नाम से धरना प्रदर्शन हुआ। जिसमें कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी और प्रदेश प्रभारी हरीश जी शामिल हुए। फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

Bhopal It rained so heavily in the afternoon that the day became dark. It felt like evening at 2 pm. Scene Banganga Road. Photo Subhash Thakur
Bhopal Today, Congress held a protest under the name Voter Rights Satyagraha at Roshanpura intersection. In which Congress state president Jitu Patwari and state in-charge Harish ji participated. Photo Subhash Thakur
Bhopal Today, Congress held a protest under the name Voter Rights Satyagraha at Roshanpura intersection. In which Congress state president Jitu Patwari and state in-charge Harish ji participated. Photo Subhash Thakur
Bhopal Today, Congress held a protest under the name Voter Rights Satyagraha at Roshanpura intersection. In which Congress state president Jitu Patwari and state in-charge Harish ji participated. Photo Subhash Thakur
Bhopal Today, Congress held a protest under the name Voter Rights Satyagraha at Roshanpura intersection. In which Congress state president Jitu Patwari and state in-charge Harish ji participated. Photo Subhash Thakur
बड़ी खबरेंView All
समाचार