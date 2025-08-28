Patrika LogoSwitch to English

भोपाल

भोपाल जलकुंभी बनी पर्यटकों के लिए खतराप्रेमपुरा घाट पर बने सेर सपाटा पिकनिक स्पॉट पर जलकुंभी से तालाब पट गया है । यहां घूमने आए पर्यटकों के लिए वोटिंग करना बड़ा चैलेंज बन गया है। फोटो में देख सकते है किस तरह पैदल वोट को जलकुंभी के बीच से पर्यटक निकाल रहे है , ऐसी स्थिति में अगर वोट के पैडल में जलकुंभी फंस गई तो बड़ा खतरा हो सकता है । फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

भोपाल

subhash bile

Aug 28, 2025

Ser Sapata

Uppar ake

Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.

Uppar lake

Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.

Uppar Lake

Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.

Uppar Lake

Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 06:44 pm

