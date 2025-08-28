भोपाल जलकुंभी बनी पर्यटकों के लिए खतराप्रेमपुरा घाट पर बने सेर सपाटा पिकनिक स्पॉट पर जलकुंभी से तालाब पट गया है । यहां घूमने आए पर्यटकों के लिए वोटिंग करना बड़ा चैलेंज बन गया है। फोटो में देख सकते है किस तरह पैदल वोट को जलकुंभी के बीच से पर्यटक निकाल रहे है , ऐसी स्थिति में अगर वोट के पैडल में जलकुंभी फंस गई तो बड़ा खतरा हो सकता है । फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.
Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.
Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.
Bhopal Water hyacinth becomes a threat to tourists The pond at Ser Sapata picnic spot on Prempura Ghat is covered with water hyacinth. Voting has become a big challenge for the tourists visiting here.
बड़ी खबरेंView All
समाचार